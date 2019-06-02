by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police

This is a bad look. This may be unfair but life is not fair. This is a bad look. This is the supposed leader of the NY Mets. I’m not sure what’s so funny. Mickey Callaway is a clown. #Mets #Callaway #MickeyMouseClubhouse pic.twitter.com/QD7PJUgPvX —