New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Robinson Cano Expected to Return Tuesday
by: Rob Piersall — Mets Merized Online 5m
According to Matt Ehalt of Yahoo, the Mets are expected to activate second baseman Robinson Cano from the injured list in advance of Tuesday's home opener with the San Francisco Giants.Cano, 3
Tweets
-
RT @perryfbcoach: @Metstradamus @DickYoungsGhost Good read ashamed that Fred & then commissioner Bud Selig were such good friends that & that alone was the reason MLB fronted him the $$ after the Madoff mess if not sone rich guy could have bought the Mets & we would have been goodBlogger / Podcaster
-
I only wish billboards and boycotts worked.@Metstradamus The Dolan and Wilpon families have to be related right?? I’ve been begging for years to get billboards around the ballpark to get fans to stop supporting the team with their wallets. Until they feel it in their wallets they feel zero responsibility to put out a winning product!Blogger / Podcaster
-
In 3 hours Keuchel and Kimbrel can sign w/o the signing team losing a draft choice. Rumors of Keuchel seeking just the Qualifying Offer prorated ($11-12M) are unfounded. If that’s all either sought, both would be signed, GMs say. In other words, that’s there but they seek more.The draft pick attachment goes away first minute Monday, at 12:01 am. So look for Keuchel/Kimbrel to sign after that, maybe not too long after. Hear Yankees/Braves strongly in on DK; Twins, Brewers, Cards, Rays among others. CK market also active. ATL, PHI, MINN, TB, many more.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Story: Mickey Callaway, so good at publicly looking on the bright side and finding silver linings, is tired of this. "We put ourselves in a position to win more games than we did, but we lost them, so it doesn’t matter what position you put yourself in." https://t.co/c0vqrM8IBKBeat Writer / Columnist
-
I'm the backup in case the real Jetstradamus can't perform their duties.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @vocaljavelins: Yeah baby. Tomorrow @baseballpro we'll have a whole bunch of dope content, with regular 10 Pack stylings on top of aaall of the #MLBDraft depth: What Scouts Are Saying, tons of eyewitness reports, @jaseidler on gaming draft strategy, and more! https://t.co/bFqgNBaGd1Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets