Phillies Acquire Jay Bruce From Mariners To Bolster Outfield
by: Josh Norris — Baseball America 7m
The Mariners traded outfielder Jay Bruce to the Phillies on Sunday in exchange for minor league infielder Jake Scheiner and cash.
