New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Minors Recap: Brodey Continues Hot Streak With Home Run
by: Daniel M. — Mets Merized Online 20m
Pawtucket (23-31) 7, Syracuse (28-27) 5 Box ScoreMatt Kemp DH: 2-for-3, 2 R, 2 BB, K, .308/.400/.308Danny Espinosa SS: 2-for-4, R, HR, 2 RBI, BB, K, .272/.349/.480Arismendy Alcanta
Tweets
-
Robinson Cano says he'll be back Tuesday https://t.co/1MUMcNi2cVTV / Radio Network
-
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: Familia un unfamiliar territory. https://t.co/ekv5kMRCkaBlogger / Podcaster
-
A new injury problem for the Warriors? https://t.co/Vs51DLccoNBlogger / Podcaster
-
I respect the hell out of Scherzer’s competitiveness.Max Scherzer, Refusing to Leave (after 117 pitches/14th K). ? https://t.co/ToXqxymgrlBlogger / Podcaster
-
For @SNYtv, ICYMI. Jack Leiter, Al's son, might be the best HS pitcher in the country, yet he almost certainly won't be a 1st-round pick in tonight's MLB draft. Why that's not a bad thing. https://t.co/Y3euZH5pgzBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Steven Matz in the first inning of games this season: 10.0 IP, 16 R, 13 ER .354/.404/.896 slash 5.61 xFIP 11.5 K-BB% 48.7 hard hit % All other IP this season: 46.2 IP, 13 R, 12 ER .244/.304/.375 slash 3.86 xFIP 16.6 K-BB% 40.5 hard hit % #Mets #LGM @MetsMerizedBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets