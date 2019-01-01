New York Mets

Mets Minors
44037667_thumbnail

Happy 2019 MLB Draft Day!

by: Michael Mayer Mets Minors 10m

Tonight is Major League Baseball's annual draft. The draft will begin at 7 p.m. on MLB Network and can be seen on MLB.com. The Mets will be picking 12th overall tonight and they will $8,224,600 to

Tweets