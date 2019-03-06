New York Mets

nj.com
44038312_thumbnail

What time is MLB Draft today? (6/3/19) Draft order, TV, channel for Round 1, Round 2 on Monday - nj.com

by: Brian Fonseca | BFonseca@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 5m

Major League Baseball's 2019 first-year player draft begins Monday with the first 78 selections. The draft takes place over three days at the MLB Network studios in Secaucus, N.J. and can run up to 40 rounds.

Tweets