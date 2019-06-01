New York Mets

nj.com
44038936_thumbnail

N.J. native Mike Shawaryn still waiting for MLB debut with Red Sox: Will it come this week? - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 9m

The Boston Red Sox called up Carneys Point native Mike Shawaryn last week and he was in uniform for the weekend series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

Tweets