New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Why Craig Kimbrel fits well with Mets, Cubs and Dodgers | SI.com
by: Jon Tayler June 03, 2019 — Sports Illustrated 11m
No longer will the team that signs Craig Kimbrel lose a draft pick. So that means he'll sign soon, right? Right?
Tweets
-
RT @espnpodcasts: On the latest #BBTN ⚾️, @Buster_ESPN & @dschoenfield discuss why the time has come for Keuchel and Kimbrel ? https://t.co/De1P6btdy0 https://t.co/pDlKqS0NF3Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @Josh_Macri: #BBTN pod w/@Buster_ESPN. @dschoenfield on the Kimbrel/Keuchel sweepstakes, draft & more. @ToddRadom's quiz. Boonie & the X Man. LISTEN: https://t.co/TPVcGGT76GBeat Writer / Columnist
-
imo there should be more youtube videos of people demoing this with wacky guitar effects so I can know if I want it https://t.co/QwJofUh9pyTV / Radio Personality
-
If Giants or Mets get Hunter Bishop, they should be super happy imo.more mock more dope more coffee https://t.co/kvOw2Z7oBRBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @metspolice: OK here’s how I have my mock draft. (1) Orioles take the C Rutschman. He’s a can’t miss prospect. At (2) the Royals will take the 1B Vaughn from California. I see the Mets taking Keoni Cavaco who is a 3B out of Eastlake HS. Who does Ehalt have in his premium mock draft?Blogger / Podcaster
-
#OTD-06/03/1985: With the 20th pick, the @Mets selected Gregg Jefferies out of Junipero Serra High School in San Mateo, California. I had the chance to speak with Jefferies about the Draft & his career for @MetsMerized last year. #Mets @Gregg_Jefferies https://t.co/22YcCJX9nkBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets