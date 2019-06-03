New York Mets

The Mets Police
44043185_thumbnail

Ron Darling will return to calling Mets games on Tuesday

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

As reported everywhere, good news from Ron Darling. pic.twitter.com/AAtLR9FWYx — Ron Darling Jr (@RonDarlingJr) June 3, 2019 Add Mets Police to Apple News Mets Police Topic Discussions At FlickChat App (Mobile only) Gil Must Go: The One True Ace...

Tweets