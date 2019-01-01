New York Mets

Big League Stew
44043207_thumbnail

Ron Darling (thyroid cancer) cleared to return to Mets' broadcast booth on Tuesday

by: Yahoo Sports Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 2m

Ron Darling, who has been battling thyroid cancer, announced Monday that the cancer has stabilized, and he has been cleared to call Tuesday’s Mets-Giants game at Citi Field for SNY.

Tweets