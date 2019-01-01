New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
44044216_thumbnail

Darling to rejoin Mets' booth vs. Giants

by: Matt Kelly MLB: Mets 5m

Former Mets pitcher and current broadcaster Ron Darling shared encouraging news Monday, disclosing via his personal Twitter account that the thyroid cancer he was diagnosed with earlier this spring has “stabilized” for the time being, and that he...

Tweets