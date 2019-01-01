New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Fangraphs Projects Mets To Draft Bishop Tonight
by: Mets Daddy — Mets Minors 4m
With the 2019 MLB Draft hours away, the various outlets are releasing their final mock drafts. For the most part, the growing consensus seems to be building towards the Mets drafting a collegiate
Tweets
-
Ronny Mauricio ? Mark Vientos ? The latest Mets prospect watch: https://t.co/LQ6gPHX83aTV / Radio Network
-
Moments like this are unforgettable. @TimBritton takes an in-depth look at how @Pete_Alonso20 became a Met. https://t.co/MNwmho1JfnOfficial Team Account
-
New Post: Breaking Down Mets Day One Draft Options https://t.co/lYfEpx6aWo #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @RyanFieldABC: Great news on this Monday: Ron Darling has been cleared to return to the Mets broadcast booth tomorrow night. #LGM https://t.co/L60MYYkbTiTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @SNYtv: A statement from Ron Darling:TV / Radio Personality
-
I’ll be signing my biography this Friday, June 7 at Book Culture (26-09 Jackson Ave. , Long Island City from 1pm to 3pm. The paper back edition is out! @SNYtv @The7Line @7BOOMERESIASON @MikeFrancesa @Ken_Rosenthal @Mets @NYPost_Mets @Noahsyndergaard @RealMichaelKayTV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets