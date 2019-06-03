New York Mets
Ron Darling says thyroid cancer stabilized; will return to SNY booth Tuesday for Mets game
by: Jon-Paul Devetori, North Jersey Record — North Jersey 20m
Darling, who was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in May, posted Monday on Twitter that he will be back Tuesday night.
