New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Breaking Down Mets Day One Draft Options
by: Roberto Correa — Mets Merized Online 16m
The 2019 MLB Draft is among us once again. It seems like just yesterday we saw the final draft of the Sandy Alderson regime, in which the Mets chose outfielder Jarred Kelenic and pitcher Simeon Wo
Tweets
-
Period. #mets@michaelgbaron Since coming in to the league in 2015, Conforto is 14th in the NL in wRC+ among all players with 1500 PA’s or more. When healthy, he’s an elite hitter. Period.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @jay_jaffe: My heavens, some of these guys disrespected the game so badly that they were elected to the Hall of Fame. https://t.co/MkrMiGRwoDBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @JustineBWard: Can the Mets find consistency and get back on track at this point? Plus @martinonyc has latest on the likelihood of Keuchel landing in NY. Monday lineup: @DanGraca @JSB_TV @MaggieGray #ThreadSNYBeat Writer / Columnist
-
In their final mock draft, Perfect Game mocks Zack Thompson from #Kentucky for the #Mets . They also cite interest in George Kirby and HS OF Corbin Carroll. #MLBDraft https://t.co/PGso1BZgouMinors
-
Game changed.Coming soon. https://t.co/CfRNuK0XVMBeat Writer / Columnist
-
1 Kemba Walker = 884,000,000 cups of lemonade https://t.co/0XhnQMaAqvBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets