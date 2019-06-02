New York Mets

Amazin' Prospects
Amazin’ Performances- Sunday June 2, 2019

by: Yehuda Schwartz Amazin' Prospects 12m

New York Mets (MLB): The New York Mets (28-31) lost their series against the Diamondbacks only winning the first game of the series and losing the last two. LHP Steven Matz pitched 6 innings allowing 5 runs on 8 hits, walking 2 and striking out 5....

