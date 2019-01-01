New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets’ pitching is dragging them down
by: Jordan Zides — Gotham Sports Network 5m
The Mets are floundering, thanks in great part to their pitching — both out of the bullpen and out of the rotation.
Tweets
-
Period. #mets@michaelgbaron Since coming in to the league in 2015, Conforto is 14th in the NL in wRC+ among all players with 1500 PA’s or more. When healthy, he’s an elite hitter. Period.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @jay_jaffe: My heavens, some of these guys disrespected the game so badly that they were elected to the Hall of Fame. https://t.co/MkrMiGRwoDBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @JustineBWard: Can the Mets find consistency and get back on track at this point? Plus @martinonyc has latest on the likelihood of Keuchel landing in NY. Monday lineup: @DanGraca @JSB_TV @MaggieGray #ThreadSNYBeat Writer / Columnist
-
In their final mock draft, Perfect Game mocks Zack Thompson from #Kentucky for the #Mets . They also cite interest in George Kirby and HS OF Corbin Carroll. #MLBDraft https://t.co/PGso1BZgouMinors
-
Game changed.Coming soon. https://t.co/CfRNuK0XVMBeat Writer / Columnist
-
1 Kemba Walker = 884,000,000 cups of lemonade https://t.co/0XhnQMaAqvBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets