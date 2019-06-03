New York Mets

Newsday
44051481_thumbnail

Mets reliever Daniel Zamora an inspiration for late-round picks in MLB Draft | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated June 3, 2019 6:54 PM Newsday 3m

Seventy-eight dreams will come true Monday night as some of the top amateur baseball players in the country will hear their names called on the first day of the MLB Draft. Most of them will sign for s

Tweets