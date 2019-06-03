New York Mets
Mets take Brett Baty with the No. 12 pick in the 2019 MLB Draft
by: NorthJersey.com Digital Desk — North Jersey 24s
Brett Baty became the first selection of the Brodie Van Wagenen era as the Mets took him No. 12 in the 2019 MLB Draft.
RT @ColaFireflies: What was the key behind Simeon's strong outing tonight? "I watched Ratatouille on @netflix last night." ? https://t.co/9a6yaxBxJiBlogger / Podcaster
RT @SNYtv: Mets first-round pick Brett Baty hit 19 homers in 37 games during his senior year of high school. He also played basketball. (h/t @baty_brett) https://t.co/jafvWuKyuZBlogger / Podcaster
This is a kid that can legitimately hit triple digits on the radar gun. #MLBDraftThe Cleveland Indians are expected to take Georgia high school right-hander Daniel Espino with the No. 24 pick in the MLB Draft, sources tell ESPN.Minors
RT @mikemayerMMO: Mets first round pick Brett Baty OPS this year: 2.069Blogger / Podcaster
RT @timbhealey: Official: The Mets took Texas prep third baseman Brett Baty with the 12th overall pick of the MLB draft. Baty, 19, has some of the best raw power in this draft, according to MLB Pipeline. He's listed at 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds and has touched 92 mph when pitching.Beat Writer / Columnist
Story: The Mets drafted Brett Baty, a Texas high school third baseman with a baseball-appropriate surname and a skill set to match. https://t.co/pzy1Kj29mCBeat Writer / Columnist
