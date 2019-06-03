New York Mets

North Jersey
44053136_thumbnail

Mets take Brett Baty with the No. 12 pick in the 2019 MLB Draft

by: NorthJersey.com Digital Desk North Jersey 24s

Brett Baty became the first selection of the Brodie Van Wagenen era as the Mets took him No. 12 in the 2019 MLB Draft.

Tweets