New York Mets

Mack's Mets
2019 Draft - Mets Pick 1.12: - 3B Brett Baty - Lake Travis (TX) HS

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 6m

With the 12 th pick in the 2019 draft, the New York Mets picked Lake Travis (TX) HS 3B, Brett Baty. First, this is a serious bat....

