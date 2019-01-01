New York Mets

Mets select Brett Baty with No. 12 pick in Draft

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 12m

NEW YORK -- The Mets went with power upside with their first pick in the 2019 Draft, selecting Lake Travis (Texas) High School third baseman Brett Baty. An older high schooler, Baty is already 19, giving him a chance to rise more quickly through the...

