New York Mets

Amazin' Prospects
Mets Select Brett Baty with 12th Overall pick in 2019 MLB Draft

by: Rick Keeler Amazin' Prospects 10m

With their first pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, the New York Mets were able to grab a player that not many thought would still be on the board when they had the 12th pick. That player is third baseman/first baseman Brett Baty, who is 19 years old and...

