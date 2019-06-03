New York Mets

Newsday
44053464_thumbnail

Mets select third baseman Brett Baty with No. 12 overall pick in MLB Draft | Newsday

by: Kimberly Cataudella kimberly.cataudella@newsday.com Updated June 3, 2019 8:55 PM Newsday 7m

The Mets took Brett Baty with their first pick of the MLB Draft, selecting the third baseman from in Austin, Texas, with the No. 12 overall pick on Monday. Baty, a 19-year-old high school senior, is l

Tweets