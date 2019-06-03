New York Mets

The Mets Police
44053503_thumbnail

Mets draft 3B Brett Baty who you never heard of and they will likely trade for washed up CAA player with albatross contract

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

Congrats to 3B Brett Baty who the Mets took in the Famous MLB Draft. Now none of you, nor I, know a thing about Mr. Baty so I welcome him and wish him the best and I assume he’s really awesome and a can’t miss prospect. However, Wags is at the helm...

Tweets