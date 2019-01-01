New York Mets

Mets Minors
44053706_thumbnail

Mets Take Third Baseman Brett Baty With 12th Pick

by: Michael Mayer Mets Minors 20s

With the first pick in the Brodie Van Wagene regime, the Mets selected prep third baseman Brett Baty from Lake Texas High School with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2019 Major League Baseball draf

Tweets