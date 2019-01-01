New York Mets

Mets Select Third Baseman Brett Baty | MLB.com

The New York Mets today announced that the club selected outfielder Brett Baty from Lake Travis High School (TX) with the 12th overall pick in the first-round of the 2019 First-Year Player Draft.

