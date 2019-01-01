Player Meter: Pitchers, May 27-June 2

Going to describe everything in scoutspeak from now on. It's mesmerizing... ...uh... I mean it's got plus adjective to noun ratio. Polished syntax with all the actions. Below average word efficiency. Workhorse. Strong thighs.

Zach Braziller Scout on #yankees first round pick Anthony Volpe: "Excellent all-around player. Not a big raw power guy. Flashed plus run tool. Grinder old school type." #yankees