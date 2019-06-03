New York Mets

SNY would like you to know about their new documentary about Mets, Jets and Knicks all winning in 1969

by: Shannon Shark

Cool idea.  Minor nitpick that “1969” is a stretch as it’s the 1968 Jets that won the Super Bowl in 69…..but if you count that then you have to consider the 69-70 Knicks won in 1970.  Regardless, seems cool. NEW YORK, NY, June 3, 2019 – SNY...

