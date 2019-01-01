New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Josh Wolf Selected by Mets in Second Round
by: Jacob Resnick — Mets Minors 2m
The Mets' final pick on the first night of the 2019 Draft was Josh Wolf, a right-handed pitcher from St. Thomas High School (TX), in the second round.Wolf's selection came after third baseman
Tweets
-
New Post: MMN Recap: Vasquez, Bohanek Power St. Lucie To Victory https://t.co/MApYAtAJTP #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
"He was just, for us, the most advanced high school hitter on the board" Tommy Tanous explains why the Mets love Brett Baty:TV / Radio Network
-
The beef continues https://t.co/B48WHHYeR5Blogger / Podcaster
-
After giving away a hitter in the Can/Diaz trade you knew the Mets were going to pick a hitter No. 1Beat Writer / Columnist
-
With the pick they could have given up to sign Dallas Keuchel or Craig Kimbrel, the Mets selected Josh Wolf. https://t.co/jxlwHFZXzXBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: The Mets foresee no issues signing their first-round pick, third baseman Brett Baty, who is committed to the University of Texas. Slot value for the pick is $4.37 million. "He's going to be a New York Met," vice president of amateur scouting Tommy Tanous said.Minors
- More Mets Tweets