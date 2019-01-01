New York Mets

ESPN NY Mets Blog
44051939_thumbnail

2019 MLB Draft: Day 1 picks and analysis

by: Joon Lee ESPN New York: Mets Blog 5m

Day 1 of the 2019 MLB draft is in the books, with the Orioles taking Adley Rutschman at No. 1 overall. We've got analysis of all the first-round picks.

Tweets