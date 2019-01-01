New York Mets
MMN Recap: Vasquez, Bohanek Power St. Lucie To Victory
by: Mets Daddy — Mets Minors 1m
Syracuse 5 - Rochester 4 (10)Box ScoreRajai Davis, CF 3-for-5, RDanny Espinosa, SS 2-for-4, R, RBI, BB, 2 KTravis Taijeron, 2-for-5, R, 3B, TBISyracuse jumped out to a 3-0 f
