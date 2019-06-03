New York Mets
Mets take Brett Baty with the No. 12 pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, select RHP Wolf in second round
by: Justin Toscano — North Jersey 5m
Brett Baty became the first selection of the Brodie Van Wagenen era as the Mets took him No. 12 in the 2019 MLB Draft. The club then selected Josh Wolf in the second round.
