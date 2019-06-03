New York Mets
Mets take Brett Baty with the No. 12 pick in 2019 MLB Draft, select RHP Wolf in 2nd round
by: Justin Toscano — North Jersey 2m
Brett Baty became the first selection of the Brodie Van Wagenen era as the Mets took him No. 12 in the 2019 MLB Draft.
Last night the #Mets selected two players from Texas (Brett Baty & Josh Wolf). The last time their first two draft picks came from the same state was 1996 (Rob Stratton & Brendan Behn, California).Beat Writer / Columnist
Hear some from the #Mets 2nd round pick here?St. Thomas High School pitcher Josh Wolf (@Josh_wolf30) to the @Mets with the 53rd-overall pick in the MLB Draft: "It was a dream come true. I'm honored." https://t.co/JxgZ3JkqxOMinors
