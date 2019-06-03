New York Mets

North Jersey
Mets take Brett Baty with the No. 12 pick in 2019 MLB Draft, select RHP Wolf in 2nd round

by: Justin Toscano North Jersey 2m

Brett Baty became the first selection of the Brodie Van Wagenen era as the Mets took him No. 12 in the 2019 MLB Draft.

