New York Mets

nj.com
44063296_thumbnail

Phillies’ Andrew McCutchen hopes for best, braces for worst on knee injury: Ex-Yankee asks fans to pray for him - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 5m

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Andrew McCutchen hurt his left knee in Monday's 8-2 loss to the San Diego Padres.

Tweets