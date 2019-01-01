New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Alonso smashes rookie records in May
by: Katherine Obojkovits — Double G Sports 10m
Pete Alonso’s first two months in the big leagues have been nothing short of spectacular. After making the New York Mets Opening Day roster following his impressive spring training run, Alonso hit the ground running; he put up a .292 batting average,
Tweets
-
ICYMI with the 53rd pick in the 2019 #MLBDraft , the New York #Mets selected RHP Josh Wolf (@josh_wolf30), from St. Thomas High School (@STHCatholic) @Mets | #LGMTV / Radio Network
-
I command you to read: Happy book release day to my friends @BenLindbergh and @Travis_Sawchik. I'm hoping that when I get home tonight, my copy of "The MVP Machine" is waiting for me. https://t.co/GDvqJAPY65Owner / Front Office
-
???? “I’m just so happy right now I can’t even explain it.” - @baty_brettOfficial Team Account
-
Zinburger on Route 10 in Morris Plains today for @JoeandEvan and @CMBWFAN. Be there. For me, it means one thing https://t.co/8anKTWb40ATV / Radio Personality
-
Also, does anyone know one thing Jessica Mendoza has done for the Mets this year? Does she have any responsibility or was that all just PR?Blogger / Podcaster
-
Zinburger on Route 10 in Morris Plains today for @JoeandEvan and @CMBWFAN. Be there. For me, it means one thing: https://t.co/beHSOnxv0d via @YouTubeTV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets