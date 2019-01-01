New York Mets
Adeiny Hechavarria is on the radar screen
by: John Fox — Mets 360 5m
Amidst a flurry of off-season moves, the signing of veteran infielder Adeiny Hechavarria by the Mets did not attract a whole lot of attention at the time. The Mets had a crowded infield, and Hechav…
ICYMI with the 53rd pick in the 2019 #MLBDraft , the New York #Mets selected RHP Josh Wolf (@josh_wolf30), from St. Thomas High School (@STHCatholic) @Mets | #LGMTV / Radio Network
I command you to read: Happy book release day to my friends @BenLindbergh and @Travis_Sawchik. I'm hoping that when I get home tonight, my copy of "The MVP Machine" is waiting for me. https://t.co/GDvqJAPY65Owner / Front Office
???? “I’m just so happy right now I can’t even explain it.” - @baty_brettOfficial Team Account
Zinburger on Route 10 in Morris Plains today for @JoeandEvan and @CMBWFAN. Be there. For me, it means one thing https://t.co/8anKTWb40ATV / Radio Personality
Also, does anyone know one thing Jessica Mendoza has done for the Mets this year? Does she have any responsibility or was that all just PR?Blogger / Podcaster
Zinburger on Route 10 in Morris Plains today for @JoeandEvan and @CMBWFAN. Be there. For me, it means one thing: https://t.co/beHSOnxv0d via @YouTubeTV / Radio Personality
