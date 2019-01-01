New York Mets

Ronny Mauricio Named to South Atlantic League All-Star Team

by: Jacob Resnick Mets Minors 15m

Despite being nearly four years younger than his average opponent, Columbia Fireflies shortstop Ronny Mauricio has been named to the South Atlantic League All-Star team. Mauricio is the lone repre

