New York Mets: Amazins pick game-changing power Bat(y) in first round
by: Ed Stein — Fansided: Empire Writes Back 2m
The 2019 Major League Baseball draft began Monday in New York City. The New York Mets selected longball hitting Brett Baty with the 12th overall pick. Unli...
That compensation pick would slot in between the third and fourth rounds.My understanding is a 3rd-pick is also protected so if Mets don't sign Allan, they get a pick back next year. Why not take the shot? (And Mets have actually done well with their high single digits/early teens pitchers)Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @CarlosACollazo: Wow. Big-time pick from the Mets to grab Matthew Allan. Very surprised, but they took him thinking they could sign him. The best player available on the board. #MLBDraft #MetsMinors
The #Mets make some mistakes, but man, this one is roughSeattle Mariners baseball. https://t.co/iQdaAQQ4eTBlogger / Podcaster
RT @jjcoop36: That slot for Matthew Allan & the Mets is valued at $667,900. Remaining slots the Mets have are valued at a little over $1.8 million. So can see a plausible path to getting Allan signed with Baty taking a haircut in the first round and a whole lot of seniors coming up.Minors
RT @SportsInfo_SIS: Highest Miss Rate vs Fastball - Starting Pitchers in 2019 Gerrit Cole 31% Jake Odorizzi 31% Chris Sale 28% Justin Verlander 28% Max Scherzer 28% Lowest Rate Zach Davies 9% Aaron Nola 10% Iván Nova 10% Chirinos, J. Lopez, Wacha 10%Beat Writer / Columnist
It is worth noting that teams are allowed to go up to 5% over their bonus allotment and pay a 75% tax fee on amount over.Minors
