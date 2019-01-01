New York Mets

Projected top-20 pick Matthew Allan falls to Mets in 3rd round

by: theScore Staff The Score 2m

With the 89th pick in the 2019 MLB amateur draft, the New York Mets selected Matthew Allan, a high school pitcher out of Florida.Allan was projected to be a high first-round pick but due to signability concerns, he fell to the Mets in the third round.

