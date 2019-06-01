New York Mets

Mets Merized

Mets Minors Player of the Week: Quinn Brodey Earns Promotion

by: John Sheridan Mets Merized Online 7m

Syracuse Mets - Arismendy AlcantaraWeek Stats: .368/.500/.737, 2B, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 2 SBSeason Stats: .280/.371/.455, 8 2B, 5 HR, 19 RBI, 7 SB, CSSince Alcantara was called-up to Syracuse, he ha

Tweets