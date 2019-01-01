New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
44071947_thumbnail

Mets take No. 13 Draft prospect Allan in RD 3

by: Matt Kelly MLB: Mets 5m

The Mets selected right-handed pitcher Matthew Allan, MLB Pipeline’s No. 13 overall Draft prospect from Seminole (Fla.) High School, with the 89th overall pick in the third round Tuesday. The 18-year-old Allan was the top high school pitcher in this...

