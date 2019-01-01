New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
44073848_thumbnail

McNeil back from IL; Mets option Bashlor

by: N/A MLB: Mets 2m

The Mets activated infielder/outfielder Jeff McNeil from the injured list and optioned right-hander Tyler Bashlor to Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday. McNeil, who was out with a left hamstring strain, was hitting .331/.397/.467 with five homers and 34...

Tweets