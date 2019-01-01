New York Mets
Ron Darling: 'I feel like it's the right time' to return to Mets' broadcast booth
Ron Darling, who has been away from the Mets’ broadcast booth while battling thyroid cancer, will call his first game since April 13 on Tuesday night, when New York takes on the Giants at Citi Field.
Finally…Ron Darling HAS COME BACK TO THE METS TV BOOTH! https://t.co/wbRTl1KCNXBlogger / Podcaster
Order restored to universe. #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
WELCOME BACK!Super Fan
Great to see Ronnie back in the booth #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
