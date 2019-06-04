New York Mets

That’s weird, MLB started playing Sunday Night games at 7 not 8 and ratings went up

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

Whoa, this is weird. ESPN’s 2019 Sunday Night Baseball viewership is up three percent from 2018, according to Nielsen. The franchise is averaging 1,505,000 viewers through 10 telecasts, up from 1,460,000 viewers last year. In addition, ESPN has...

