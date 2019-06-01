New York Mets

Mets Merized
Scott-ota-e1559689730734

Mets Finish Day 2 With Two Power Bats

by: Dilip Sridhar Mets Merized Online 8s

The Mets drafted Joe Genord with their ninth pick in the draft. The 6'2", 200 pound catcher/first baseman hit .333/.446/.618 with 13 homers as a 22-year-old this year for the University of South F

Tweets