New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Tom Terrific: Tom Seaver, not Tom Brady, merits label say two '69 Mets
by: https://www.facebook.com/lorenzoreyesNFL/ — USA Today 4m
Two former players from the New York Mets' 1969 World Series-winning team would like Tom Brady to reconsider the "Tom Terrific" trademark request.
Tweets
-
RT @Super_Nick_: Attn New York Metropolitans: SCORE SOME RUNS!Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Vets4Mets: Ya know hearing @Pete_Alonso20 has 4 errors at 1B this year so far was a surprise only because I didnt even think it was that many. He has been fantastic at first. I know he probably wont win a gold glove this year but hes definitely been solid there. #mets #mlb #MetsTwitterBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets doing their best to recreate wild-card game from 2016. Feel like I'm going to look over to the dugout and see Terry Collins.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
We're gonna do it again https://t.co/TUiBS4YKsuBlogger / Podcaster
-
Right but there will be a newspaper (well I hope there will keep being newspapers) the next day on days a player doesn’t talk and reporters are going to not just punt a story until the next time. So they'll talk to who is available. Again it is sometimes an imperfect coexistence@Joelsherman1 of course it does and nothing about that is counter to my point. A player taking a night off from talking isn't a big deal and shouldn't be covered like it is. People don't 'have' to answer for him. The nights when he talks is when you get your rich details.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Nice play by Rosario to end the inning and Syndergaard escapes unscathed despite the error. Let’s get some runs! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets