New York Mets

Newsday
44081567_thumbnail

Mets draft touted high school pitcher Matthew Allan | Newsday

by: Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @therealarieber Updated June 4, 2019 8:26 PM Newsday 5m

The Mets swung for the fences in the second day of baseball’s amateur draft on Tuesday with the selection of Florida high school righthander Matthew Allan in the third round. Allan is thought to have

Tweets