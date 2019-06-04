New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mike Yastrzemski making name for himself | Newsday
by: Peter Botte Special to Newsday Updated June 4, 2019 8:34 PM — Newsday 2m
Mike Yastrzemski doesn’t hide from his famous name, but his time finally has come to make one for himself. The 28-year-old grandson of Hall of Famer and legendary Long Island product Carl Yastrzemski
Tweets
-
OK that's solid.@ChrisCarlin He also has ‘Thunder Re-Pete'TV / Radio Personality
-
Rough outing for Gsellman but I'm sure he'll be back out there tomorrow with the way things have been going with the 'pen. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
This cannot happen. An absolutely horrid call. Thanks to MLB's all-or-nothing juiced-ball movement, the protect with two strikes notion is nearly extinct. Therefore, calls like these (ninth innings, 3-3 game) become much more crucial. Carlos Gomez rung up on a high one. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mickey Callaway: Syndergaard was done, pulling him in the 7th was the right decision for the Mets Mets fans:Super Fan
-
The ownership is not good. The general manager has been less than impressive. The players, many of them, have underperformed. All true. But Mickey Callaway is a brutal, brutal manager. This can’t go on much longer. #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
More bad news: Gary can no longer call Alonso 'Thunder Pete' because Brady trademarked it. #MetsTV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets