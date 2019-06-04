New York Mets
NY Mets fans rally against Tom Brady for 'Tom Terrific' trademark used for Tom Seaver
by: Justin Toscano, MLB writer — North Jersey 6m
Mets fans are rallying Tuesday to express their outrage over Tom Brady filing to trademark "Tom Terrific," a nickname used for club legend Tom Seaver.
