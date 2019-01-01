New York Mets

Newsday
44083618_thumbnail

How much longer is Mickey Callaway's future with the Mets? | Newsday

by: David Lennon @DPLennon Newsday 24s

With Mickey Callaway clearly out of answers himself, maybe the manager should have listened to Noah Syndergaard. It was Syndergaard who pleaded with Callaway on the mound in the seventh inning Tuesday

Tweets