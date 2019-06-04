New York Mets
Hey Gary Cohen, this Thunder Pete (Alonso) nickname dies right now
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 13s
Gary said Thunder Pete. This is so corny. So so corny. Stop. This is the worst nickname in the history of the sport. Just go along with the Polar Bear thing. NO THUNDER PETE Oh and if I see any T-Shirt Guy Thunder Pete Merch I WILL GO TO WAR with...
Tweets
Darling back in Mets booth, humbled by support https://t.co/vHX0EUYJnsTV / Radio Network
Well, on a good note, I caught a foul ball tonight for the first time in years ?????? #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
RT @girlacne: the mets front office shamed me for not wanting to buy season tickets and for real said it was because of people like me that they couldn’t win games https://t.co/h4vXTtw3oQBlogger / Podcaster
Syndergaard handled this perfectly, IMO. #Mets“We’re all humans. We’re all eligible to make mistakes.” Noah Syndergaard talks about his removal from tonight’s game and Mickey’s subsequent apology. https://t.co/peSjjEfr1KBlogger / Podcaster
I think it's fair to wonder if the "foreseeable future" for Mickey Callaway as manager concluded Tuesday night.Beat Writer / Columnist
The #Phillies are currently beating the #Padres 8-2, with Jay Bruce going 3-for-3 with 2 HR, 6 RBI. Go figureBlogger / Podcaster
